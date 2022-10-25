FLORENCE — Marion Bradford “Brad” Williams, 86, of Rogersville died Saturday, October 22, 2022, at his residence. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 11 a.m. to noon, at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow in the chapel with Bro. Bill Lyons officiating. Burial will be in Butler Cemetery.
Mr. Williams attended Rogers High School. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Williams; parents, Leon and Pauline Williams; brothers, Neal Williams, James Edward Williams, and Bobby Williams.
Mr. Williams is survived by his children, Richa Rutherford, Mike Williams (Jeannie), and Stephanie Thigpen (Jeff); grandchildren, Ryan Rutherford, Chad Rutherford, Bradley Williams (Hailey), Carly Bowling (Matt), Bailey Thigpen, and Bethany Williams; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Adeline, Rylan, Hayden, and Everly.
Pallbearers will be Chad Rutherford, Kaden Rutherford, Bradley Williams, Colby Thornton, Mike Thornton, and Lee McKissack.
Special thanks to Kindred Hospice and his sitter, Patsy Hale for all the support, care, and love given during his sickness.
