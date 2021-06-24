FLORENCE — Marion Jacobs, 85, died May 26, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 26, 2021, at 9 a.m. at Highland Park Baptist Church. Please visit morrisonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.