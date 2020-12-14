RUSSELLVILLE — Marion Junior “Pistol” Britnell, 71, died December 12, 2020. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, with funeral to follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial is in Cross Road Cemetery, Jasper.

