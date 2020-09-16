SHEFFIELD
Marion LeVake O’Donnell, 94, Sheffield, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia.
Marion graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1944 with a BSN in Nursing. She worked in Public Health, Industrial Nursing at TVA, at Colbert County Hospital, and at ECM Hospital. Marion was one of the first teaching instructors at the UNA School of Nursing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. O’Donnell.
Marion is survived by her children, Paul O’Donnell (Kim) and Leslie O’Donnell; and her granddaughter Linsey Renee O’Donnell.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Helen Keller Library.
