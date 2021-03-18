FLORENCE — Marion “Mike” Russell Wimpee, Jr. 80 of Florence, AL passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. at River Bend Cemetery on Gunwalaford Road with Ben Hayes officiating.
He was preceded in death by his parents, M.R. and Leona Wimpee and five brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Mary Wimpee; sons, Leslie Wimpee (Kathy) and Tim Hamilton (Keri); daughters, Cathy Shook (Wallace), Janie Sharp (Steve), Melinda Dickerson (Ross), Emily Hubbard and Regina Treadway (Tim); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; four brothers and sisters.
Services were entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home and you’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented