HUNTSVILLE — Marjoria June Wann passed away peacefully at the Huntsville home of her daughter and son-in-law on February 19, 2021. A native of Sheffield, she was born on November 15, 1927 to Tommie and Martha Lee. She graduated from Sheffield High School and married Deek Wann in 1945. Their two children are Linda (Kenny) Sproul and Mike (Judy) Wann.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband and was blessed with four grandchildren, Amy Sproul (Sean) Lee, Marc (Jodie) Sproul, Patrick Wann and Britney Wann (Josh) Landers and five great-grandchildren, Courtney Lee (Taylor) Musso, Rachel Lee, Chloe Jones, Brayden and Cooper Landers. She was known as both Nana and Mama June.
June was a member of The Seekers Sunday School Class at Park Terrace Presbyterian Church of Sheffield and attended Hazel Green United Methodist Church. She loved attending her “School” at Trinity Adult Care Center in Huntsville where she made many special friends.
In lieu of flowers, kindly send donations to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice, 200 West Side Square #440 Huntsville, Alabama 35801.
Friends are welcome to sign the registry at Williams Funeral Home, 1950 Helton Drive, Florence, Alabama or online at wfunerals.com. A graveside service will be held Friday, February 26 at 1:00 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Sheffield, Alabama.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
