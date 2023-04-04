RUSSELLVILLE — Marjorie Ann Cameron Lewis King, age 82, of Russellville, passed away on Sunday, April 02, 2023, at Helen Keller Hospital.
Mrs. Marjorie worked for over 30 years as a seamstress at HD Lee. She was a tough lady, a fighter who overcame a lot of adversity in her life, a loving mother to seven kids, and most importantly a devoted Christian lady. She taught Sunday School for years in the Baptist Church. She was a songbird, who loved to sing solos or lead the choir. She taught herself how to play several instruments, including the accordion, and loved to do artwork. She loved her children, but her grandbabies and her great-grandbabies were her sweet babies that meant the world to her. She leaves many wonderful memories for her family to cherish.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Buford H. Lewis and Hershel King; great-granddaughter, Emily Grace King; parents, William Roy and Lizzie Irene (Patrick) Cameron; brother, William Roy “Buddy” Cameron, Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Pamela Joyce Pugh (Greg), Buford Dale Lewis (Caroline), Ronald Kelly Lewis (Janna), Brian Keith Lewis, William Daniel Lewis, Mark Christopher Lewis (Tabitha), Mary Christy Calhoun (Ramey); daughter-in-law, Phillis Lewis Mayfield; 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and niece, Lisa Jenkins (Sam).
The visitation will be 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. today, April 04, 2023 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 05, 2023 at Spry Memorial Chapel. Speaking at the funeral will be Bro. Steve Amos and Bro. Mark Daniel. Burial will be in Macedonia Cemetery, Russellville.
The pallbearers will be Mason Soeder, Corbin Hall, Bart Lewis, Shayden Romans, Dustin Lewis, and Patrick Lewis.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff of Arabella Nursing & Rehab for your love and care of our mother and grandmother.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day.
If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Commented