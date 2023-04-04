RUSSELLVILLE — Marjorie Ann Cameron Lewis King, age 82, of Russellville, passed away on Sunday, April 02, 2023, at Helen Keller Hospital.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.