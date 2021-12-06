TUSCUMBIA — Marjorie Helen (Rawls) Brooks, age 72, died December 4, 2021. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Limestone Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Spry Funeral Home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.