TUSCUMBIA — Marjorie Helen (Rawls) Brooks, age 72, died December 4, 2021. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Limestone Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Spry Funeral Home.
