HALEYVILLE —  Marjorie Carolyn Hyde, 84, died February 24, 2022. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will be Monday at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Ireland Cemetery.

