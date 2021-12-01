FLORENCE
Marjorie Hudson Glasscock, 93, of Florence, Alabama, passed away November 27, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Marjorie was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved to paint, play the piano, and spend time with friends and family. She is infamously known by her granddaughters as the grandmother who made the best pancakes, the great grandmother who played the piano in her 90s, and a woman who embodied God’s love and grace.
Marjorie is survived by her brother, Jere Hudson, of Huntsville, Alabama; sons Sam Glasscock (Lorraine) and John Glasscock, all of Florence, Alabama; granddaughters, Dr. Leigh Seamon (Jason) of Rockford, Michigan, and Krista Glasscock of Atlanta, Georgia; great grandchildren, Samantha and David Seamon, both of Rockford, Michigan; son-in-law, Pelter (Mac) McDaniel of Florence, Alabama; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Glasscock; daughter, Elizabeth (Libby) Glasscock McDaniel; and parents, Sam and Beatrice Hudson.
Marjorie was a graduate of the Deshler High School Class of 1946, Florence State Teachers College (UNA) for her bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and a member of Saint James United Methodist Church. She taught 8th-grade English at Forest Hills Elementary School from 1966 to 1988 and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
Marjorie was a most loving and selfless person. During her retirement, she enjoyed visiting church members in nursing homes, going on walks, and taking her granddaughters on long summer road trips (that were mostly educational).
Pallbearers will be Jeff Olsen, Bobby Dolan, Jr., Pelter (Mac) McDaniel, Dr. Marc Mobley, Pete Peeden, and John Belue. Honorary pallbearers, Greg Guthrie and Dr. Chip Lazenby.
Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Lyman Mitchell and the nurses and staff at North Alabama Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Libby Glasscock McDaniel Endowment: Spectrum Health Foundation (Ovarian Cancer Research Fund #35741), 25 Michigan Street NE, Suite 4100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503, or call (616) 391-2000; Saint James United Methodist Church Building Fund, 610 Cox Creek Pkwy, Florence, AL 35630; or Ray Cemetery, c/o Regions Bank, P.O. Box 160, Rogersville, AL 35652.
The visitation will be Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 10 a.m. with the funeral at 11 a.m. both at Saint James United Methodist Church with Reverend Dean Bowers officiating. Interment will be in Greenview Memorial Park at 1 p.m.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
