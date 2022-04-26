LEIGHTON — Marjorie Lee Pace Grissom, 81, of Leighton, AL., passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 26, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Bruce Fitzgerald and Honorable Judge Mark Craig will be officiating. Burial will be in Gargis Cemetery.
She was a member of Zion Baptist Church and LaGrange Historical Society.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Grace Pace; husband, Lonnie F. Grissom, Jr. of sixty-two years; and sister-in-law, Barbara Pace.
She is survived by her son, Denson Grissom (Nancy), daughters, Letitia Parker (Mike), and Jennifer Hogeland (Rodney); brothers, Rayburn Pace (Thelma), Dewey Pace, Jr., and Jackie Pace (Dianne); grandchildren, Loni Grissom (Joe), Mollie Killen (Tyler), Jordan Boyd (Ryan), Caitlin Hogeland (Colby), and Drew Parker (Sarah); great grandchildren, Memphis, Cooper, Montgomery, Palmer, and John Tyler.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Boyd, Drew Parker, Tyler Killen, Colby Huffman, Joe Clemons, Wayne Pace, Greg Pace, and Shane McGregor. Special honorary pallbearers will be Memphis, Cooper, Montgomery, Palmer, and John Tyler.
She was an avid quilt maker. There have been several babies who were wrapped in her quilts made by love.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
Commented