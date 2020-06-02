RUSSELLVILLE — Marjorie Ann Spires Jones, 64, of Russellville passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her stepmother, Sarah Spires and brother, Thomas Spires.
Marjorie is survived by her husband, Thomas Plylar; children, Billy Jones, Kimberly Pennington, Roger Jones, Cyndi Haynes and Lindsey Jones; father, Billy Spires; mother, Mary Lopez; brothers, Harold Spires and Christopher Lopez; sisters, Betty Trussell, Cheryl Puckett, Rose Agular, Teresa Lopez, Dorothy Duncan, Bernadine Lopez and Evangelina Garza; grandchildren, Brianna, Dakota, Alex, Frankie, Destiny, Kitiara, Steele, Malcome and Kegan; great-grandchildren, Davian, Blaine and Walker; and a host of nieces and nephews.
