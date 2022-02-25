FLORENCE — Marjorie Marlene Milford Bryson, 87, died February 21, 2022. Funeral was held Thursday at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel Burial was in Greenview Memorial Park. Greenview Funeral Home assisted the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.