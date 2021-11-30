FLORENCE — Marjorie Pearl Hudson Glasscock, 93, died November 27, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. James United Methodist Church. Funeral will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Greenview Funeral Home.

