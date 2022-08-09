LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Marjorie Short, 87, died August 7, 2022. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Neal Funeral Home with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Russia successfully launches Iranian satellite
- Kenya in close presidential election amid prayers for peace
- Asian shares mostly decline on global technology downturn
- Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas
- Taiwan holds drills, says China seeks control of seas
- 'I didn't really learn anything': COVID grads face college
- Driver in LA crash that killed 5 charged with murder
- Sports on TV, Radio: Aug. 9, 2022
Most Read
Articles
- Parole denied for ex-loan officer
- Florence Fire IDs victim of Saturday house fire
- Bank Independent unveils proposed $60M facility
- Rogersville man sentenced to 10 years in child porn case
- Man who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty facing drug trafficking charges
- Sheffield man pleads guilty to several animal cruelty charges
- Council endorses College Street bridge
- Slag venue to be replaced by amphitheater
- Shoals schools increase safety measures
- 7 Points pop-up market to highlight neighborhood's growth
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- 3 lanes, mixed-use development proposed for Veterans Drive (1)
- GED graduation signals hope and change for Florence man (1)
- Math, science teachers still difficult to find (1)
- What is Jan. 6 commission hiding? (1)
- I believe that biology is real (1)
- Police seeking clues to rash of automobile break-ins; 1 suspect caught on tape (1)
- 7 Points pop-up market to highlight neighborhood's growth (1)
- Parents express concern about Gattman Park ball fields (1)
- Opioid settlement could net Florence $1.15M (1)
Commented