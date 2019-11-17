SHEFFIELD — Marjorie Strickland Foote, 94, of Sheffield, Alabama, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at her residence. Mrs. Foote was a member and former Sunday school teacher at Burnsville Methodist Church. She was an alderman for the City of Burnsville for eight years and served on an all-woman council. She loved Mississippi and enjoyed reading William Faulkner and John Grisham books. She enjoyed decorating and shopping. She also loved flowers and magnolias, and was a mother to all of her children’s friends.
She is survived by three daughters, Deborah Moore (Bill) of Sheffield, AL, and Donna Hendrix and Dee Ross (Dave), both of Muscle Shoals, AL; one sister, Sue Hubbard of Montgomery, AL; a brother-in-law, Larmon Aderholt of Double Springs, AL; six grandchildren, David Hendrix, Tammy Kennedy, Kevin Vandiver, Chad Vandiver, John Brawner and Brandy Blanton; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Cecil “Chug” Foote.
Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. Funeral services were scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 16, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka, officiated by Bro. Frankie Sheats and John Brawner. Interment followed in Burnsville Cemetery. Pallbearers were David Hendrix, Kevin Vandiver, Chad Vandiver, John Brawner, Britt Blanton and Dale Kennedy. Visitation was scheduled for 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 16, at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka.
Memorials may be made to Burnsville Methodist Church. An online guest book may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
