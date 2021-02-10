LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Marjorie Watson, 86, died February 7, 2021. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in OK Cemetery. She was a member of OK Baptist Church.

