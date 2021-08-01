SHEFFIELD — Mark Allen Churchill, 65, Sheffield, AL.
Mark Allen Churchill passed from this life on Thursday, July 22, 2021. He was born in Gary, Indiana on May 11, 1956 and passed away in Jacksonville, FL. A member of First Baptist Church, Sheffield, and a graduate of Sheffield High School, class of 1974.
He enjoyed his profession as a construction supervisor and Project Manager. He worked in many states throughout his career.
He was preceded in death by his father, Mark E. Churchill. He leaves behind to cherish their sweet memories of him, his wife Molly; daughters, Kim, Amanda, and Emily; his mother, Mary J. Churchill; brother, Stephen Churchill; sisters, Cindy Bonds and Lori Crymes; nieces and nephews and all who knew the kind-hearted person he was throughout his lifetime.
