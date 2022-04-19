SHEFFIELD — Mark Anthony Anderson, 53, Sheffield, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, April 21, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Ronnie McKissack officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Mark is survived by his brothers, Chris Anderson (Lori), Tuscumbia, Joey Anderson, Florence, and Eddie Anderson (Debbie), Tuscumbia; sister, Laura Terry (Fred), Sheffield; and best friend, Ace.
Pallbearers will be B.J. Anderson, Justin Reeves, Jay Burgess, Channing Sherer, Shane Anderson, and Fred Terry.
“How blessed we are to have had someone like you that makes saying Goodbye so hard.” – from Mark’s family.
