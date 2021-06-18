SHEFFIELD — Mark Clinton McDonald, age 57, of Sheffield, passed away June 16, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center. A graveside service will be held today, June 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Sheffield, AL. Derrick Shane Long will be officiating.
Preceding Mark in death are his parents, Allen T. McDonald and Rozell McDougal McDonald; and brother, Ralph Timothy McDonald.
Survivors include his son, Jo-Arthur McDonald (Kelly); sisters, Judy Mason (Butch), Andria Donnelly, Tammy McCluskey, Sandra Cabler (Terry); grandchildren, Tory, Lanny, Sueanna; special mention, Amanda M. McCluskey Grisham; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Mark enjoyed fishing, cooking, watching the news, carpentry work, but his most important hobby was books. Although Mark was dyslexic and struggled with reading, he was extremely passionate about others having access to books. He was the founder of “I Heart Library” in Tuscumbia. He built wooden boxes filled with a variety of books, attached them to telephone poles, throughout the City of Tuscumbia. You were to take a book, leave a book. He delivered magazines and books to retirement and nursing homes. He supported Bank Independent Annual Toy Share Drive. Mark worked as a die maker for 20-plus years at Mid South Tool and Die and Whitesell.
Serving as pallbearers are Terry Cabler, Ryan Cabler, Jason Grisham, Mark Congelton, Ricky Steen and Jackie Whitehead.
In lieu of flowers, Monetary donations made to Bank of Independent under Good Samaritan Mark McDonald Memorial Fund.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
