HAMILTON — Mark Cochran, 49, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Visitation will be February 21, 2021, 6 until 9 p.m., at Antioch Church. Funeral service will be held Monday , at 3 p.m., at the church with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

