FLORENCE — Mark Daniel Tate, 55 of Florence, passed away suddenly July 12, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. Mark was a Counselor and business owner at Life Solutions, a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Alabama Counseling Association and a Veteran of the U.S. Army. Mark was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and counselor. He was full of love, patience, and wisdom, and was loved by all his family, friends and patients.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Greenview Memorial Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Funeral service will follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Danny Whitehead officiating. Burial with full Military Honors will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Tate; and sister, Cheryl Stephenson. He is survived by his wife, Karen Hagen Tate; mother, Glenda Blevins; sons, Christopher Tate and Jason Allen; daughter, Kristen Howard; a very special granddaughter, Ava Howard; brothers, Dennis Tate, Christopher Tate, John Tate, and Roger “Red Bone” Yeates; sisters, Judy Barnes, Sherry Behel, and Susie Williams.
Pallbearers will be Marcus Tate, Tyron Barrett, Kevin Grissom, Alan Hagen, Zach Barnes, and Steve Gallion.
