PHIL CAMPBELL — Mark Edward McKay, 62, died December 16, 2019 at Vanderbilt Hospital, Nashville, TN.
The visitation will be 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Heritage Fellowship, Russellville. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Katherine Brown and son, Tobias Edward McKay.
Mark is survived by his wife, Freida McKay, Phil Campbell; daughter, Ericka Lynn Jones (James), Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Debra McCalpin, Florence; brother, Keith Brown (Gaye), Birmingham; stepdaughter, Amanda Knotts (Gary), Decatur; stepson, Troy Mather (Marlena), Phil Campbell; and grandchildren, Vivian Lenore Jones, Landon and Lucas Mather, Sophie, Lily, Isaiah, Isaac and Ruby Knotts.
Mark loved to spend time fishing.
More than anything, he loved spending time with his family.
