LAWRENCEBURG, TENN.

Mark Fields, 43, died October 18, 2021. Visitation willl be Saturday from 3 to 8 p.m. at Mars Hill Baptist Church. Funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Mars Hill Cemetery. Neal Funeral Home is directing.

