WATERLOO — Mark Ghrigsby, 81, died October 7, 2020. Graveside service will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Murphy’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights, is directing.

