WATERLOO — Mark Ghrigsby, 81, of Waterloo, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. The family will have a graveside service on Monday, October 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Murphy’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mark was retired from the U. S. Navy. He served 21 years and received a good conduct medal. He was a member of the American Legion. Mark was a loving and hardworking husband to Marie for 60 years, with 21 years of their marriage spent traveling due to Mark’s Navy career. Mark loved his kids, grandkids and piddling on cars and in his shop. He was honest and believed in doing a good job in whatever task he took on. He still believed in promises made with a handshake. He will be greatly missed by our family and all who shared a laugh with him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jasper and Geneva Ghrigsby; three brothers; and four sisters.
Mark is survived by his wife, Lillian Marie Ghrigsby; children, Michael Wayne Ghrigsby and Tina Marie Hill; sisters, Rose Green and Katherine Montgomery; grandchildren, Jessica Ghrigsby, Jason Glaze, and Kristie Ghrigsby; seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Gilchrist, Daniel Gilchrist, James Owens, Jason Glaze, Jordan Irons, Christian Irons.
Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Gilchrist and Michael Ghrigsby.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
Commented