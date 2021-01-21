TUSCUMBIA — Mark Jackson Nix, 52, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Tuesday, January 20, 2021. A graveside service will be held Friday, January 22, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens. Brother Brian Scott will be officiating.
He was an Indian artifact enthusiast. He loved the outdoors, animals, collecting arrowheads, hunting, and fishing. He was a perfectionist and always making sure everything was just right.
He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Jackson Nix.
Mark is survived by his daughter, Leah Nix; mother, Rosalie Nix Gilbert; brother, Allen Nix and sister-in-law, Lisa Nix; nephew, Joshua Nix; niece, Rebekah Nix; and special cousin, Teresa Box.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Colbert County Animal Shelter.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
