IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Nelson Mark LaCoste, 59, died June 21, 2022. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in Mt. Evergreen Cemetery. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

