GREENHILL — Mark Lee Scott, 49, of Greenhill, AL, passed away September 1, 2021. Mark was a machinist at Wilson machine and a loving husband, father, grandfather, sibling, and son.
Mark is survived by his wife, Beth Alexander Scott; son, Alex Scott (Tailor) of Greenhill, AL; daughters, Whitney Balentine (Chris) & Rachel Scott (Thomas)- both of Greenhill, AL; brother, Barry Scott (Ronica) of Zip City, AL; sister, Lana Medlin (Rex) of Arkansas; three grandchildren, Cole and Callie Balentine & Clyde Scott; parents, Noel and Kathryn McCluskey Scott of Greenhill, AL; special pets, Spook and Daisy.
Visitation will be Friday, September 3, 2021 from 12:00-2:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Miles Stutts officiating. Burial will be in Richardson Chapel Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
The family would like to especially thank Dr. Lynn Ridgeway and the staff of Helen Keller ICU for the care and support during this difficult time.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
