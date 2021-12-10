FLORENCE — Mark Cyril Lee of Florence was born in Montgomery on August 27, 1958, and departed this life on December 8, 2021. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 11, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Center Star. The service will begin at 1 p.m. in the church with burial to follow at Barkley White Cemetery in Killen, AL.
Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph (Cora) Lee and Lee (Ianther) Cook.
Survivors include his parents, Marvin and Nancy Lee of Deatsville, AL; daughter, Macy-Beth Lee of Decatur, AL; brother, Shon (Tonya) Lee of Montgomery, AL; sister, Renea Lee of Prattville, AL; nephews, Major (Margaret Anne) Lee and Marshall Lee, both of Birmingham, AL; nieces, Meagan Thomas (Brad Edmonds) of Columbia, SC, Gretchen Lee of Fort Worth, TX, and Madison Johnston of Nashville, TN; former wife and mother of his child, Jonna Owens-Lee; and the grandmother of his daughter, Linda Owens.
Mark was a 1977 graduate of Autauga County High School. He received a BA in accounting from Troy State University in 1982, where he earned a scholarship to play baseball, with his team playing in the college World Series twice. He graduated from the University of North Alabama in 1987 with a BS in physical education, and earned an MA degree in education from UNA in 1988.
In 1982, he joined Troy State as an assistant coach, moving to UNA as an assistant coach from 1985 - 1988. He served as head coach at Martin Methodist College from 1988 - 1992, before coming to Northwest Shoals Community College, where he was head coach from 1992 - 1996, and an educational instructor from 1992 - 2019. He served as a baseball scout for the Toronto Blue Jays from 1988 until 1991, and had been a scout for the New York Mets from 2014 until the present.
Mark is a member of New Beginning Church of Florence.
Pallbearers will be Shon Lee, Mike Erickson, Randy Fray, Troy Hughes, Marc Russo, Tommy Jackson, Jody Ryan, and Wayne Larker. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Dustin Wright, Bryan Thornton, Michael Hamm, and Ryan Miller.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Martin Shoals Baseball C/O Mike Erickson 295 Quannacut Road Pine Bush, NY 12566
Make check payable to, Martin Shoals Baseball Alumni.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
