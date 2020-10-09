FLORENCE — Mark Randall Malone, 55, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 1:00 until 3:00 P.M. at Cornerstone Church of Christ. Funeral services will follow with burial in Pisgah Cemetery. Greg Pollock will be officiating.
Mark was at home when he passed after his battle with cancer. He was a devoted father and husband who always put his family first. Mark was always a very active person who enjoyed tinkering in the garage, being outdoors, and he enjoyed motocross, drag racing, and water sports on the Tennessee River. He was employed at Flexco Manufacturing. Mark also loved spending time with his best buddy Samson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Dorothy Malone and father-in-law, Charles Johnson.
Mark is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Janet Malone; sons, Jacob Malone (Brooke) and Jeremy Malone; special mother-in-law, Jeanette Johnson; brother, Mike Malone (Jan); sisters, Joann Chirinos (Isaias), Sandy Holden (David), Penny Sanderson (Tim); several nieces and nephews, and his best friend, Samson.
Pallbearers will be Roger Johnson, Mikey Malone, Chris Thompson, Eric Stutts, Tim Rutherford, and Michael Rutherford. Honorary pallbearer will be Jeff Ledbetter.
The family would like to express special thanks to Joann Chirinos, Sandy Holden, Lucille Johnson, and Jeanette Johnson; two special doctors, Thomas Johnson and Steven Scarcliff for their exceptional care until the end, and to all his family at Cornerstone Church of Christ.
