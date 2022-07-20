LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Mark O’Neal Hunt, 63, died July 17, 2022. Visitation will be today from 4 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Restview Cemetery. He was owner of Mark Hunt Agency.

