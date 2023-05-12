VILONIA, ARKANSAS — Mark Oneal Mashburn, 53, died May 9, 2023. Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. at Liberty Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you