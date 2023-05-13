VILONIA, ARKANSAS — We are sad to announce that Mark Oneal Mashburn, 53, passed away on May 9, 2023. Mark was born in Sheffield, Alabama to Athel and Lona Mashburn. While growing up in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, Mark made many friends. In September of 1994, Mark joined the United States Air Force and retired as a master sergeant in September 2018. During his 24 years of service, he proudly served in Camp Darby, Italy; Andersen Air Force Base, Guam; Ramstein Air Force Base, Germany; Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas. After retiring, Mark continued to serve for the military community at the Veterans Affairs.

