RUSSELLVILLE — Mark Owen Lawler, age 61, of Russellville, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. Mark loved fishing and was a devoted Auburn fan. Above everything, he loved God and his family.
The family will have a private graveside service.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Lawler.
He is survived by his mother, Fayoma Lawler; daughters, Layla White, Tiffany Posey (husband, Shawn); and grandchildren, Ethan Lawler, Savana Knight, Dylan Knight, Kirstyn Posey, and Keagan Posey.
