FLORENCE — Mark Thomas Pielach, 63, of Florence, passed away, Sunday, April 16, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. A memorial service will begin immediately following with Wes Gargis and Robert Dinges officiating.

