LEIGHTON — Mark Thompson Veal, 65, of Leighton, AL passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022. A visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a celebration of life to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hulen and Alice Veal; nephew, Eric Moreland.
He is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Veal (Matt Corn) and Amy Veal; brothers, Ricky Veal (Teresa), and Stan Veal (Debbie); sister, Tam Peden (Garry); granddaughters, Anna Kate Whitten, Harper and Norah Corn; nephews, Stephen, Jason, Keith, Kory Veal, and Clint Moreland; numerous great-nephews and nieces.
Special thanks to neighbor and friend, Nelda Crowell.
