LEIGHTON
Mark Thrasher, 49, of Leighton, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Due to Covid. A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 3, 2021 at Old Brick Cemetery, beginning at 2 p.m., with Mark Mayfield officiating.
Mark was a member, along with his late mother, Faye, of Leighton Baptist Church and attended Leighton Middle School. His special love was camping and fishing. Mark was a friend to everyone who knew him. He was a hard worker, holding several jobs including construction, sheet metal, roofing, laying brick, and tree-trimming, before becoming ill with diabetes and respiratory problems. Mark was the son of Faye Mitchell Thrasher and Thomas R. Thrasher, who were married for fifty-one years. He is preceded in death by his mother, Faye Thrasher; grandfather, J. D. Thrasher, of Leighton; grandmother, Geraldine Woods, of Tampa, FL; and best friend, Buddy Mitchell.
Mark is survived by his father, Thomas Ray Thrasher; and uncle, J. W. Thrasher.
Mark’s friends will serve as pallbearers.
Special thanks go to the staff of North Alabama Medical Center CCU unit for their special care and love over Mark, and to Buddy Mitchell for his help during Mark’s sickness.
