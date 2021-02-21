TUSCUMBIA — Mark Wayne Tompkins, age 52, of Tuscumbia, passed from this life on Sunday, February 14, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, February 22, from noon until 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Tim Griffin officiating. Interment will be in Harris Chapel Cemetery, Cherokee, AL.
Mark was a member Cherokee First Baptist Church, and the Plumbers and Steamfitters, Local 760. He was working for Day and Zimmerman. Mark loved “Alabama football” and his girls’ volleyball and basketball games and dance. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry Wayne and Dianna Hays Tompkins.
Mark is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Hollie Tompkins; daughters, Marlie Kay Tompkins and Baylie Ann Tompkins; brother, Jeremy Tompkins; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Askew, Jamie Maddox, Brooks Johnson, Brad Beyersdorf, Ron Bratton, and Jason Askew.
