TUSCUMBIA — James Mark Wilcoxson, 68, of Tuscumbia passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. There will be a private family memorial service at First United Methodist Church, Tuscumbia with Dr. Rudy Guess and Rev. Alan Beasley officiating.
Mark was a native of Florence and a member of the First United Methodist Church, Tuscumbia. He was a retired pipefitter and welder out of UA Local 760 Plumbers & Steamfitters for over 37 years. Over his lifetime, Mark enjoyed riding horses, riding motorcycles, and Alabama football. For the last 12 years he enjoyed retirement and his grandchildren.
Mark was preceded in death by a son, James Matthew Wilcoxson and his parents, Paul and Ruby Wilcoxson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Beth Beasley Wilcoxson; son, Justin Wilcoxson (Kelli); grandchildren, Cole Wilcoxson, Lacey Wilcoxson, Claire McCarley and Addisyn Wilcoxson; nephews, Jeff Wilcoxson (Angie) and Scott Wilcoxson (Liz); several great-nieces and nephews; and Jennifer Hutton (mother of Claire and Addisyn).
