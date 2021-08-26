VALDOSTA, GEORGIA

Marlena Paige Norman Wallace, 31, died August 23, 2021. Service will be held Saturday, September 11th at 10 a.m. at Wildlife Action Georgia Outdoor Chapel, Acworth, GA. www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.