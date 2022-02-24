MUSCLE SHOALS — Marlene Black, 87, died February 18, 2022. Graveside service will be Friday at 3:30 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens with Colbert Memorial Chapel directing. She was an avid reader.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.