HAMILTON — Marlene McRight, 76 of Hamilton, passed away January 5, 2022. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, noon until service time beginning at 2 p.m., at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Fulton Bridge Cemetery.
