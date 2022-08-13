TUSCUMBIA — Marlinia Sue Hodges, 56, of Tuscumbia, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m., at Hampton Heights Baptist Church, with a memorial service following at p.m. Jeremy Sanderson will officiate the service.
Marlinia was preceded in death by her mother, Thelma Sue Patterson Hodges.
She is survived by her daughter, Amber Hodges; granddaughter, Michelle Brooke Hodges; father, Jackie Randall Hodges, Sr.; and brother, Jackie Randall Hodges, Jr.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
