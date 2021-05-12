RUSSELLVILLE — Marlon Dexter McNatt Jr., 66, of Rusellville, passed away Sunday May 9, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Alisa; daughter, Tessa Benford (Josh); sister, Martha Cooley (Tony); grandchildren, Skylor Bouwmans, Brandtley Benford and Kinsley Benford.
Marlon was preceded in death by his parents, Marlon and Eva McNatt Sr.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, Alabama.
Pinkard Funeral Home Russellville, assisted the family.
Commented