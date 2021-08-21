HAMILTON — Marlon G. “Dick” Holloway, 87, died August 19, 2021. Visitation will be today from 10 to 11 a.m. at Marion County Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the with burial in Barnesville Cemetery.

