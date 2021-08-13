OAK GROVE COMMUNITY — Marlon Irwin Kinard, age 75 of the Oak Grove community, passed away Tuesday August 10, 2021 after a brief illness.
Marlon was a retired truck driver and a lifelong member of Oak Grove Freewill Baptist Church in Russellville, Alabama.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Kinard; stepson, Chris McNatt (Pam); sister, Kay Holland (Stanley); brothers-in-law, Wayne Garrison (Elaine), Dale Garrison (Marilyn); sister-in-law, Sandra Smith (Mike); grandchildren, Levi McNatt, Bo McNatt; great-grandchild, Kendall McNatt; nephews and nieces, Paul Kinard (Daphanie), Maye Kinard, Shana Johnson (Shawn), John Holland (Jessica), Valarie Southern (Shaun), Talitha Fleming (Jeff), Lorie Scott (Derrick), Lyle Garrison (Dana), Jenny Wynn (Wendell), Beth Brown, Brad Garrison (Meredith), Rachel Myrick (Steven), Layla Garrison, Leslie Garrison.
Mr. Kinard was preceded in death by his parents, William and Effie Kinard; brother, Marshall Kinard; sisters, Opal Kinard, Willie Mae Kinard; sister-in-law, Sue Kinard and brother-in- law, Wyndle Garrison.
Visitation will be held Saturday August 14, 2021 from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home Russellville, Alabama. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Brother Randall Tice will officiate. Interment will be in Oak Grove Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Nephews will serve as pallbearers.
From special great-nieces and nephews; You always made lots of playtime for us in your life and we love you with all our heart! Elizabeth and Everett Holland, and Jordyn and Jaret Johnson.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family requests that masks be worn at all times and social distancing to be practiced.
Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville is assisting the family.
