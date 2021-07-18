KILLEN — Marlon Joe Burks, born January 3, 1945, departed this life July 15, 2021, to be with his two sons, Joel and Jamie, whom he loved so much. Joe was retired from International Paper, a member of the Pipefitters Union Local No. 760, a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 402, in Greenhill, a member of Lone Cedar Church of Christ, and was also a veteran of the United States National Guard. He loved grilling and frying turkeys for his family. For many years he enjoyed working with his cattle and riding the scenic route on his four wheeler with Collin and Lottie Grace.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Wanda Kay Bretherick Burks; daughter-in-law, Ragan Burks; grandson, Collin Burks; granddaughter, Lottie Grace Burks; sister, Kay Hess (Dale).
Preceded in death by parents, J.W. Burks and Willedean Behel Burks; sons, Joel Burks and Jamie Burks; brother, Ricky Burks; sisters, Joyce Young; brother-in-law, Tommy Young.
Visitation with the family will be on Monday, July 19, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Lone Cedar Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church, with Brother Tim Grigsby officiating. Burial will be in Lone Cedar Cemetery, next to his two sons, with military honors at the graveside.
Pallbearers will be John Passarella, Stan Wallace, Dennison Bretherick, Michael Dale Moreland, Dave Matthews and Collin Burks.
The family would like to say thank you for all of the love and concern shown for Joe since the death of his son, Jamie.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Jamie Burks Memorial Scholarship Fund C/O Ragan Burks Scholarship Fund at First Metro Bank in Greenhill, AL.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
