OAK GROVE — Marlon Kinard, 75, died August 10, 2021. He was a member of Oak Grove Freewill Baptist Church. Arrangements will be announced by Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.