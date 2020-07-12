FLORENCE — Marlon Orblee (MO) (Moody) Colburn passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020 at the age of 93. Born on March 16, 1927 in Wolf Springs, Alabama, MO went on to serve in the Navy during W.W.II before working and retiring from Alabama & Tennessee Natural Gas Company as a pipeline superintendent after 38 years. He enjoyed gospel music, fishing, growing a bountiful garden, and loved all of his many animals. Papaw, as his grandchildren affectionately called him, always wore a smile and found joy in telling stories of a life well lived to friends and family who joined him on the front porch of his Town Creek home. He was a loving husband, devoted father, doting grandfather, and loyal friend. Loved by all who met him, MO will be remembered fondly and missed by many.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 13th, at Tri Cities Memorial Cemetery in Florence at 2:00 p.m. Those who wish to join the family are asked to social distance and wear a mask.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Washington (Billy) Colburn and Ella Virgie (Eddie) Beavers; son, Marlon Wayne Colburn; stepdaughter, Bridgett Little; an brothers, AJ Colburn and Tommy Colburn.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Sparks Colburn; daughters, Patricia Starkey (David), Mary Phillips (Ronnie); grandchildren, Eric Starkey (Seanna), Nicole Ray (Jeffrey), Collin Starkey, Brooke Phillips, and Brett Phillips; great-grandchildren, Sean and Seth Starkey, Arden Ray; and three beloved cats, Pretty Boy, Lucy, and Bear.
Arrangements were entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home.
